Man who urged schools to ban books with sexual content arrested for child molestation: report
Authorities in Missouri have arrested an anti-book activist.

"A Gladstone man, who recently spoke in support of banning books from North Kansas City School District libraries that depicted sexual acts, is facing a felony charge of second-degree child molestation and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree domestic assault," KMBC-TV reports. "Ryan Utterback, 29, is also facing a misdemeanor charge of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor in a separate case."

The network began investigating after sources said Utterback had spoken out against books in North Kansas City school libraries depicting sexual acts. The station found he spoke out in November and held a sign during an October school board hearing.

"On Dec. 25, 2020, a family member of Utterback’s reported to police that their 11-year-old daughter had been molested by Utterback. According to charging documents, the young girl was lying on a bed when Utterback walked in and fondled her. He then allegedly sat up, grabbed her and rubbed her body against his," The Kansas City Star reports. "Another probable cause statement alleges Utterback showed the daughter of his girlfriend videos of people having sex on his phone. Events related to that incident started when the girl was 4 years old, according to the court document. On one occasion, Utterback showed her videos of him and her mom 'naked having sex,' the probable cause statement said."

In November, Utterback told KMBC-TV that he supported banning books because of his superior judgment of what is suitable for children.

"Those conversations are to be had at home and only I have the intimate understanding of what is and isn't appropriate for my children," Utterback said.

Utterback was charged with second-degree child molestation, a misdemeanor charge of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. His next court date is scheduled for March 10th.

