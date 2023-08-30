'Anti-woke' Oklahoma school chief faces calls for impeachment over series of scandals
Ryan Walters (Official photo)

Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction is facing an impeachment push by Democratic state lawmakers, NPR reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Democrats have a laundry list of allegations against Ryan Walters, including that he lied about filing federal grants to the legislative education committee; that he sent pornographic material to staffers for lawmakers; that he diverted state funds to make political videos attacking teachers’ unions and pushing conspiracy theories about Tulsa Public Schools; and that he improperly fired whistleblowers, which is currently being litigated by three federal lawsuits — among other allegations.

This comes as Walters is facing another new scandal over improper financial disclosures. According to the report, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission says Walters routinely missed the deadlines to file reports on donations, with one report being over 70 days late.

Per the report, GOP House Speaker Charles McCall, who would have to approve a bipartisan committee for impeachment proceedings, is not currently on board, telling reporters impeachment "is not something that should be taken lightly" and the current demand to remove him "seems to be more of a ready, fire, aim approach."

Walters was elected last year on a platform that included forcing teachers to undergo religious-themed "patriotic education."

He is accused of misconduct that even predates the election. A report earlier this year suggested that a homeschooling nonprofit he ran before the election blew state taxpayer money on things like big-screen televisions and Pokémon memorabilia.

