‘Not good’: Salman Rushdie’s agent says he’s on a ventilator — and will likely lose an eye

Salman Rushdie's agent gave a grim update on his condition after he was stabbed after taking the stage for a "discussion of the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile."

Rushdie has transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital and underwent several hours of surgery, The New York Times reported.

Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, told the newspaper on Friday evening that Rushdie could not speak as he was on a ventilator.

“The news is not good," Wylie said.

"Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," he explained.

The Chautaugua Institute, where Rushdie was scheduled to speak alongside Henry Reese, described the author while promoting the event.

"One of the most celebrated authors of our time, Salman Rushdie is the author of 14 novels, four works of nonfiction and a collection of short stories, in addition to serving as co-editor of two anthologies," the institute said. "He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a Distinguished Writer in Residence at New York University. A former president of PEN American Center, Rushdie was knighted in 2007 for services to literature, has been a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature since 1983, and was appointed Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France in 1999."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Southern Baptist Convention leadership under DOJ investigation