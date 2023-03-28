Sam Bankman-Fried slapped with new indictment alleging $40 million bribe to Chinese official

Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday was hit with a new superseding criminal indictment that alleged he engaged in a conspiracy to bribe at least one Chinese government official.

The newly filed indictment alleges that Bankman-Fried "directed and caused the transfer of at leats approximately $40 million in cryptocurrency intended for the benefit of one of more Chinese government officials" in exchange for unfreezing financial accounts that they needed to conduct business in the country.

The allegations of bribing a Chinese official were just one of 13 new criminal charges leveled against Bankman-Fried in the new indictment, and other charges include conspiracy to commit money laundering, securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Bankman-Fried was indicted last year after his FTX cryptocurrency exchange unexpectedly went bankrupt and led to reported billions of dollars in losses for investors.

In his initial indictment, Bankman-Fried was slapped with charges related to multiple financial crimes, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and election finance violations.

Since his arrest, he and his associates have been hit with multiple additional criminal charges, including allegations that they made more than 300 illegal political donations totaling tens of millions of dollars.