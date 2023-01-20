Sam Bankman-Fried’s Stanford professor father is up to ‘his eyeballs’ in son’s legal drama, report says
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court on Jan. 3, 2023, in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — More news continues to unfold in the saga of Sam Bankman-Fried and his Stanford Law professor parents, as they together endure the misery of his house arrest, surrounded by 24-hour security, in the family’s home near the Stanford campus. The disgraced FTX founder and his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are desperately trying to figure out how to pay for that security, as well as Bankman-Fried’s costly legal defense, as money is “tight” or even running out, according to a report by Puck writer William D. Cohan. The 30-year-old one-time billionaire faces trial in Oc...