Justice Alito trolls Elizabeth Warren with Native American 'family lore' jab during oral arguments

Supreme Court Justice Samual Alito used oral arguments on Monday to take a veiled shot at claims that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has Native American ancestry.

On Monday, the high court heard arguments in a college admission case that could result in fewer "Black and Hispanic students in higher education," according to CNN.

At one point, Alito questioned North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park on college admission practices. For several minutes, the justice demanded to know what the bar was for being considered a Native American.

"We rely on self-reporting," Park explained concerning a student's race.

"One great-grandparent," Alito said. "Are you going to make me continue to go on?"

"Right, I think that as we go on, I agree that it would seem less plausible that that person would feel that this is actually capturing my true racial identity," Park explained.

"It's family lore that we have an ancestor who was an American Indian," Alito said, referring to Warren.

"I think in that particular circumstance, it would be not accurate for them to say..." Park said before being interrupted.

"I identify as American Indian because I've always been told that some ancestor back in the old days was an American Indian," Alito offered.

Park agreed that it would be "very unlikely that that person was telling the truth."

