Former Trump delegate switches from GOP to Democratic party
Portrait of NJ state Senator Samuel Thompson.

One of the oldest state senators in the country is switching parties from Republican to Democrat to show his discontent with the direction of the party and its current national leadership.

State Senator Samuel Thompson (R-New Jersey) is going to be running for election as a Democrat this year after serving four terms as a Republican state senator, according to NorthJersey.com.

In an interview with NorthJersey.com Thompson said he made the decision as a consequence of losing the support of the Republican party before the primary season even begins.

"I have not left my party," Thompson said in an interview. "My party leadership has left me."

Thompson attempted to visit to the local municipal hall on Monday morning to officially change his party affiliation, but it was closed for a state holiday. He will return Tuesday morning to complete the process.

Thompson was a Donald Trump delegate in 2016 and 2020.

Thompson's announcement is a week after his entire Township Council in East Hanover reportedly crossed over to Republican from Democrat. A fellow Republican legislator switched to the Democratic party from the Republican party in 2019, but lost her re-election campaign.

Thompson was welcomed by Governor Phil Murphy (D-New Jersey) to the party on Monday.

