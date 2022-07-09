Jewish gatherings suspended in San Antonio following FBI threat warning: report

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio has suspended all formal Jewish gatherings following a warning by the FBI about a threat to an “unconfirmed Jewish community facility," the Express News reports.

The newspaper noted Temple Beth-El San Antonio canceled Shabbat services planned for Saturday.

The Jewish Federation announced the threat in a Facebook post.

"The Jewish Federation of San Antonio has received an official update from the FBI that there is no 'known imminent threat' in effect any longer for the San Antonio area Jewish community," the post said.

"Although we recommend staying vigilante and aware of your surroundings at all times, we are pleased to share that the urgency of the situation has been lowered," the post continued.

"Thanks to our local and national law enforcement partners, along with our colleagues at the ADL and SCN, for their diligence, expertise, and professionalism," the post concluded.







