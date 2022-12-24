San Diego quietly prosecuting high-ranking members of ultra-violent Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación
Photos of Cartel Jalisco New Generation leader Nemesio“ El Mencho” Oseguera and methamphetamine confiscated in a local operation are displayed at a news conference at the DEA San Diego office in 2020.. - K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

SAN DIEGO — For the better part of a decade, federal prosecutions of Mexican drug cartel leaders carried out in San Diego have focused largely on the Sinaloa Cartel, and before that the Arellano Félix Organization, the two groups that have historically dominated the lucrative Tijuana-San Diego smuggling route. But last month, a federal judge sentenced two former high-ranking members of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, part of an ongoing prosecution against at least 12 people charged with drug trafficking and money laundering crimes. The case may be one of the first local prosecutions to ta...