Audio reveals tense, emotional meeting in DA’s office over San Diego State gang rape allegations
The San Diego State football practice field on Aug. 5, 2022. - Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Nearly eight minutes into a meeting last year, the prosecutor broke the news to an 18-year-old woman who reported that multiple men had raped her at a College Area house party: There would be no criminal charges.

She started to sob. The young woman had gone to police the day after the October 2021 incident, which happened when she was 17 and a high school senior. She’d undergone an invasive sexual assault exam. She had worked with investigators, granted their request to make recorded phone calls with San Diego State University football players who’d emerged as potential suspects.