Black SF University staffer says boss called him a 'runaway slave'

An employee of San Francisco State University is suing the school, alleging that his white supervisor called him a "runaway slave," The Daily Beast reported.

DeMauriae Vaughn, who is Black, is suing his former supervisor Karen Rubin and other school officials who he says failed to protect him. He's asking for damages due to the “continuous and ongoing pattern of behavior" during his time at the school.

The lawsuit also states that Rubin admitted to keeping a portrait of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee in her office to serve as a “near-daily reminder to SFSU’s black employees of Ms. Rubin’s view of their place in society," and adds that in 2019, she referred to Vaughn as a "runaway slave" while speaking to colleagues and said that she'd have to wrangle him the same way slave owners would catch escapees.

An independent firm reportedly launched a probe into Rubin's behavior and found that she "engaged in unwelcome conduct based on Vaughn’s race, and that the conduct violated [SFSU]’s prohibition on harassment.” But according to the lawsuit, Rubin was still allowed to remain as an employee “until she left on her own accord.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast, a school spokesperson said the allegations in the complaint “are completely unacceptable and contrary to the values of San Francisco State University and the CSU.”

“DeMauriae Vaughn is a valued member of the SF State community, who has had and continues to have a successful career working in support of our students,” wrote San Francisco State University Director of Communications Bobby King.

“These allegations were immediately and fully investigated by an outside investigator, pursuant to CSU’s Nondiscrimination policy. The administrator resigned from her position shortly before the investigation was finalized and before any personnel action could be taken. The University also took immediate steps to remediate the workplace environment while the investigation was ongoing. Had the administrator not resigned, the university would have terminated her," the school said.

“SF State is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive place to work and study, and we are always looking for opportunities to improve. We take seriously training, awareness, intervention and support systems for preventing all forms of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.”

Read the full report at The Daily Beast.