San Jose shooter had massive stockpile — and 22,000 bullets: Sheriff

Alleged San Jose shooter Samuel James Cassidy had a massive stockpile of weapons and explosives in a home he had set on fire.

"An initial search of the suspect's residence discovered multiple cans of gasoline, suspected Molotov Cocktails, twelve firearms, and approximately twenty-two thousand rounds of ammunition," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department said in a release.

"Based on current evidence obtained by the Sheriff's Office Detectives at the VTA yard and the suspect's residence, it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could had Sheriff's Deputies not made entry to stop his rampage," the department said.

A Twitter thread displayed some of the evidence: