Judge shoots down Sidney Powell and Lin Wood's attempt to weasel out of sanctions hearing

Sidney Powell and Lin Wood are dealing with legal trouble in wake of the frivolous lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election.

And now, after numerous complaints, the two lawyers are being forced to face court proceedings about possible sanctions.

The pro-Donald Trump legal team, which infamously decided to call itself the "Kraken," appealed to a federal judge in Michigan asking to be allowed to skip an upcoming disciplinary hearing, Law & Crime reported Wednesday. They wanted to "appear" through their attorneys instead.

It took mere moments for Judge Linda Parker to deny the request.

"Each attorney whose name appears on any of Plaintiffs' pleadings or briefs shall be present at the motions hearing," said Parker.

"Since the Court entered that order, however, Movants retained counsel," Kraken lawyer Donald Campbell wrote in a motion. "They therefore ask the Court to indicate whether they may appear via counsel."

Judge Parker issued simply: "DENIED."

The report recalled the December statement from Judge Parker in which she dismissed their attempts to overturn the election.

"Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters," she wrote. "This, the Court cannot, and will not, do."



"The People have spoken," she added.

