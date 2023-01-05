FEC flags George Santos' political committee for suspicious contributions

Reports on Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) from the Federal Election Commission contain a number of oddities related to his campaign's spending, including exorbitant expenses on air travel and hotels, CNN has reported.
“The only time during which money was being unwisely spent by the campaign was by a firm that was fired approximately one year before Election Day and a new team was brought in,” Joe Murray, a lawyer for Santos, said in a statement to CNN on Saturday.
“Campaign expenditures for staff members including travel, lodging, and meals are normal expenses of any competent campaign. The suggestion that the Santos campaign engaged in any unlawful spending of campaign funds is irresponsible, at best,” he added.
Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Santos’ personal finances, his sudden wealth, and loans of over $700,000 that he made to his own campaign.
The New York Times has reported that Santos was charged with embezzlement in a Brazilian court in 2011. That the charge was later put on hold after he ignored a court summons and went missing.
Now, according to journalist Dave Levinthal, there's more trouble for Santos.
"...the @FEC has flagged his political committee for what the agency says is its acceptance of some excessively large contributions and not properly disclosing details of others," Levinthal tweeted this Thursday.
