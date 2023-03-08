Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law gutting child labor protections for minors under 16 years old

Arkansas Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed into law a bill further destabilizing minors in what was once called the "Land of Opportunity." Her signature comes on the same day lawmakers sent to her desk a sprawling bill revamping Arkansas' education system to allow wealthy families to remove funds from public elementary and secondary schools and put them into private tuition.

On Tuesday, Huckabee Sanders, barely months into her term, signed HB1410, the Youth Hiring Act, which guts child labor protections and removes what the new governor called "arbitrary" and “burdensome and obsolete” regulations that required the state to verify the age of anyone working who is under 16-years old.

Those regulations merely required "children under the age of 16 obtain an employment certificate, which is accessible to local school officials, before a company can hire them," Quartz reports. "The change would end one of the only oversight mechanisms for child labor in the state."

The new law "rolls back significant portions of the state’s child labor protections," The Washington Post reports.

Before Gov. Huckabee signed the bill into law, children under 16 were required "to verify their age and provide a description of the work schedule, as well as a parent or legal guardian’s consent, in the certificate," according to Quartz.

While Republican governors and lawmakers across the country have taken up the mantle of "parents' rights" as they support bans on books, sex education, and any discussion of LGBTQ people, Governor Huckabee has removed the right of parents to be informed of or consent to their young minor children getting a job.

Before Huckabee Sanders signed the Youth Hiring Act, state law prohibited "children under 16 from working more than eight hours a day, more than six days a week and more than 48 hours per week," KNOE reported. "Opponents of House Bill 1410 have expressed concerns it will open the door to violations of these child labor requirements and put children at risk of human trafficking."

Quartz also reports that Governor Huckabee, who mentions her own three children in her official state biography, signed the law stripping rights from parents and children just weeks after the U.S. Dept. of Labor fined a slaughterhouse cleaning company $1.5 million for child labor violations, involving over 100 children. That fine includes $150,000 for two locations in Huckabee's state of Arkansas.

This week Huckabee Sanders flooded her Twitter page with tweets praising her education legislation, including from former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other "school choice" activists who call taking public education funds and handing them to private and faith-based institutions education or school "choice." She posted not one tweet mentioning her stripping parents' rights and children's protections from state law.