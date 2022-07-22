House GOP attacks Sarah Matthews as a ‘liar and pawn’ for J6 testimony

UPDATE: The controversial tweet has now been deleted.



The House GOP caucus lashed out at former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews for testifying before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The official @HouseGOP Twitter account labeled Matthews "just another liar and pawn in Pelosi's witch-hunt."

The account retweeted a Jan. 20 tweet by Matthews saying, "Thank you President Trump and Vice President Pence for your service to the American people."

"It was the greatest honor and privilege of my life to serve this great nation," she said, with pictures of her inside the Oval Office with Trump, in front of Air Force One, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room and posing with White House staff.

But former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin defended Matthews.

Griffin noted Matthews is "a lifelong Republican who worked for the Trump re-elect before joining the Trump White House. They bring enormous credibility across the board."

She said Matthews "can’t be dismissed as a 'RINO' or Never Trumper. She was one of the 1st staffers to sign up to work on his re-elect.

