'Get tested' for COVID if you run into potential super spreader Sarah Palin: NYC mayor's spokesman

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has been spotted dining out on the town in Manhattan despite the fact that she recently tested positive for COVID-19 and should be in isolation.

The New York Daily News reports that a spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams has now put out an advisory warning New Yorkers about the danger of coming in contact with Palin.

"We encourage any New Yorker who came into contact with Sarah Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Adams spokesman Jonah Allon said.

READ MORE: Matt Gaetz’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ turned out to be ‘an oncoming train’: Florida prosecutor

The Daily News notes that Palin, who has steadfastly refused to get vaccinated, was spotted on Wednesday at an Upper East Side Italian eatery just days after she revealed her infection.

Luca Guaitolini, the manager of the restaurant, tells the Daily News that Palin's visit was "unfortunate" but that "we’ve moved on" from talking about it.