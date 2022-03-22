Sarah Palin teases congressional run to fill Don Young's 'big shoes'

Just days after Rep. Don Young (R-AK) died, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) teased that she might run for his seat.

Speaking to Newsmax on Monday, Palin said that she would be "honored" to take over Young's seat and fill his "big shoes." Palin would have to run for the race in a special election in either May or June. The race will also be the state's first ranked-choice election after passing a ballot initiative in the state.



"Oh my goodness, think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young's longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska, and for the nation as a whole," said Palin. "If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would in a heartbeat, I would."



“We’ll see how that process is going to go in terms of filling that seat," she continued. "But that would be an honor.”

Palin wouldn't be asked to serve, it isn't an appointment, she would have to run a campaign. Thus far Nick Begich III is the only one to declare in the GOP. He is the grandson of former U.S. Representative Nick Begich (D-AK) as well as the nephew of former U.S. Senator Mark Begich (D-AK) and Alaska Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich (D-AK).

"There it is, folks, you heard it here first," said Eric Bolling. "Sarah Palin would be a great — a great addition to the U.S. House of Representatives. Governor, as a friend of yours for a very long time, I would love to see you in some of those congressional hearings."

"Well, you know, when you have nothing to lose," Palin explained.

