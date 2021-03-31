Sarah Palin says she has ‘bizarre’ symptoms after catching COVID-19

After testing positive for coronavirus, Sarah Palin is urging others to take the virus seriously and to wear masks, People Magazine reports.

"As confident as I'd like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I'm blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," she told People.

Palin said that her ordeal began when "one of my daughters awoke to having lost her sense of taste and smell [and] immediately had a positive COVID test, then was quarantined in isolation."

"I then observed symptoms in my son Trig, who curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer, and after our numerous negative tests over the year, he tested positive," Palin said. "Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications [Trig was born with Down syndrome], so with a high fever he was prescribed azithromycin, which really seemed to help, and I increased amounts of vitamins I put in his puréed food."

She went on to say that she's had some "bizarre" symptoms from the virus including loss of taste and smell.

"I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," she said. "There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we'll never avoid every source of illness or danger ... But please be vigilant, don't be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it."