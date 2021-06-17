2 more Brits arrested over shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson

Authorities in the United Kingdom have made two more arrests for the shooting of an equal justice activist.
"Police have charged two more men over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson," the BBC reported Thursday. "Ms Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains in a critical condition after the attack at a house party in Peckham, south London, on 23 May."
Prince Dixon, 25, and Troy Reid, 19, were charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit murder. Cameron Deriggs, 18, and Devonte Brown, also 18, were previously arrested for the shooting.
"Ms Johnson was rushed to hospital following the incident, which happened in the back garden of a house," the BBC noted. "She has undergone two operations to release pressure on her brain since but remains critically ill."
