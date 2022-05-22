Watch SNL give Kate McKinnon an intergalactic send-off in season finale

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined the NSA interviewing three women who say they were abducted by aliens in the opening skit of the season finale.

Two of the women describe a great experience, learning about science and a universal.

But the third woman, portrayed by Kate McKinnon, kept graphically describing her lady parts.

She graphically described her different experiences in third class and where the aliens were infatuated with her public hair.

She apparently left enough of an impression on the aliens that they offered to trade amazing technology if the U.S. Government if her character would live on their planet.

The skit ended with an emotional send-off for McKinnon, who is leaving the show.

Watch: