SNL imagines Nicolle Wallace's coverage of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" covered the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard with repeated jokes about the poop emoji in its opening skit.

"Good evening, I am Nicolle Wallace and you're watching MSNBC news because you have nowhere else to place your anger," Kate McKinnon said. "Tonight, political fallout from the recent January 6th subpoenas, updates on the Russian helicopter taken down by Ukraine plus a nationwide shortage of baby formula."

"But we start, of course, with the Johnny Depp Amber Heard cuckoo trial," she said. "I know it's not the most pertinent story of the moment, but with all of the problems in the world, isn't it nice to have a news story we can all collectively watch and say 'I'm glad it ain't me?'"

The skit then went to trial coverage, the judge frequently citing something being funny as judicial justification.

In a video played in court, staff for the couple discuss feces in the bed and how she cut off his finger.

"Okay. I think I've seen enough," the judge said. "This trial has given me a lot to consider. On one hand, I believe Mr. Depp's story, but on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that this is not the first woman you've made so mad that she pooped in your bed."



"I'm just so glad this ain't me," the judge said.



