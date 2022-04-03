WATCH: Clarence and Ginni Thomas portrayed in SNL skit dunking on Fox News

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined the set of Fox and Friends with Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade.

The hosts interviewed Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas.

The associate justice dodged questions about whether or not he was hospitalized for coronavirus.

Ginni Thomas said she takes her "duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously."



"All I want is a tidal wave of Biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo and then we release the Kraken," she said.

The show then reprised its portrayal of Jeanine Pirro hyping "The Five" and whining about Disney "turning your kindergartener gay."

"Then Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). Ah, Madison, you had me at white supremacy, you lost me at orgy," Pirro said.

Pirro then shotgunned a beer.

A rambling Donald Trump then face timed into the program and ended up admitting it "was an intentional, planned coup" and that he had used a burner phone during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Watch: