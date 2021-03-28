SNL roasts Florida spring breakers with salacious game show set in Miami Beach
Screengrab.

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" took on spring break in Florida during the show's cold open.

"You're watching MTV's spring break live at Miami Beach, where the party don't stop until the government-mandated curfew," a narrator explained. "Next stop, the number one game show for hot, infected singles."

The show was hosted by a Maya Rudolph character named Cece Vuvuzela and was titled, "SNATCHED! VAXED! or WAXED!"

"Okay guys, when I say 'fourth,' you save 'wave,'" she said.

The panel featured three men judging female contestants.

Watch:

Maya Rudolph www.youtube.com