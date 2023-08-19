Saudi crown prince accepts Iran's invitation in latest rapprochement
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. -/SPA/dpa

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has invited Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Iran, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Friday evening. This follows Amirabdollahian's meeting with bin Salman on Friday in Saudi Arabia - his first visit to the kingdom since the two regional rivals agreed in March to resume their ties after a years-long rupture. Mohammed accepted the invitation, though there was no official confirmation from Riyadh. A possible date for the visit was not mentioned. Iran had already invited the ageing Saudi King Salman, 87, in April...