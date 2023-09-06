SC Supreme Court rebukes judge who let killer go, praises press and attorney general
The South Carolina Supreme Court. - Tracy Glantz/The Island Packet/TNS

In a blistering rebuke of a solicitor and a now-retired judge, the S.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday defended open courts and praised a free press and a vigilant Attorney General for exposing the secret early release of a convicted killer from prison. In its 3-2 decision, the majority of justices denounced in scathing terms the secret actions by retired judge Casey Manning and 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson that led to the secret and unlawful release of killer Jeroid Price last March from prison after he served only 19 years of a 35-year mandatory sentence. “This case reminds us of the criti...