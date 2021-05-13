COVID scammer who bought Lamborghini sentenced to 6 years in federal prison

A Florida man who scammed the government out of $3.9 million in COVID relief funds, using it to buy a Lamborghini and other luxury items, had been to sentenced to 6 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"David T. Hines, 29, of Miami, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Feb. 10. According to court documents, Hines submitted multiple PPP applications to a PPP-participating lender, claiming to have had dozens of employees and millions of dollars in monthly payroll," the press release states. "In addition to submitting false and fraudulent IRS forms to support the applications, Hines also assisted other individuals in obtaining fraudulent PPP loans. As part of the sentence, the court ordered Hines to forfeit the $3.4 million in fraudulent loan proceeds that law enforcement seized and the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan that Hines purchased for approximately $318,000."

As the Miami Herald point out, Hines was involved in a hit-and-run in July, which helped investigators track the Lamborghini to him.

