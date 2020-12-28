‘Scared’ homeless man runs into burning shelter to save dogs and cats
Keith Walker with dog he saved. (Photo: W-Underdogs Shelter/Facebook)

The entirety of 2020 has been miserable and painful for many, but the horror and heartbreak also led to unique acts of heroism, kindness and love.

Such was the case when an Atlanta-area homeless man saw an animal shelter on fire, TMZ reported. Keith Walker saw the burning shelter, and put aside his own fear to save six dogs and ten cats.

"I was nervous as hell, I am not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all the smoke. But God put me there to save the animals," said Walker.

The Atlanta man said he's been homeless since he was 13-years-old and that he loves his pitbull Bravo unconditionally.

"If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn't be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs," he said.

Shelter owner Gracie Hamlin said that the firefighters wouldn't handle the dogs, calling animal control instead. That's when they realized Keith was already in the burning building carrying the animals to safety.

