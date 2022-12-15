Scarlett Johansson says she was ‘groomed’ for ‘sexuality’-heavy roles: ‘I couldn’t get out of it’
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. - Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Scarlett Johansson has a complicated relationship with her history of taking on roles that highlight her “desirability and sexuality.” “I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring,’ and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” the New York-born “Black Widow” star said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast. Looking back, the 38-year-old actress said she “was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor,” whether she liked it or not. “I wa...