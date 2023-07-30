Schiff tears into McCarthy for indulging GOP 'crazies' with 'potential abuse of impeachment power'
YouTube/screen grab

United States Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) on Sunday tore into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) for placating far-right lawmakers' demands to impeach President Joe Biden and/or members of his administration purely out of political spite stemming from the two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki noted that "McCarthy has been floating out there" commenting about charging Biden with unspecified crimes.

"I mean, you have led one of these before and you know the level of detail that's needed. Is your sense that he even knows what he wants to impeach the president about?" Psaki asked.

Schiff asserted that despite the Republicans' bombastic rhetoric, they have no case.

"No, I mean, for a long time it didn't appear clear that he, they even knew who they wanted to impeach. You know, did they wanna impeach [Homeland Security Secretary] Ale[jandro] Mayorkas, or maybe [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, or maybe Joe Biden or maybe somebody else. They seem to be an impeachment inquiry in search of a subject and certainly in search of evidence," Schiff said.

"But what concerns me," Schiff continued, "is I think McCarthy may open an impeachment inquiry because he thinks it will let off the steam with the crazies in this conference. But by doing it, he is gonna set a train in motion that he may not be able to stop. And of course, McCarthy isn't thinking ahead. He's thinking, 'How do I keep my speakership for another day, maybe another week?' He's not thinking about what he's doing to the country, which has I think, really devastated the country, these kinds of faux-investigations and this potential abuse of the impeachment power."