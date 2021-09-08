Brawl erupts as Missouri school board unanimously votes for mask mandate
Screengrab.

Sheriff's deputies in Missouri handcuffed a man after a fight broke out at a school board meeting.

With more than 7% of the district's population in quarantine, the Pleasant Hill Board of Education unanimously voted to institute a mask mandate.

KMBC's Brian Johnson reports, "people were actually throwing fists and hitting each other."

"There was lots of shouting tonight during the meeting," he said.

"Right now, the district has 21 positive COVID-19 cases. One-hundred-eighty staff and students are in quarantine for exposure. There have been more positive cases in the first nine days of school than halfway through of all last school year," he explained.


