High school student refuses order from school to remove American flags from his truck
Screenshot via WSET

A high school student in Virginia said he defied his high school after administrators told him to remove the American flags from his truck, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Christopher Hartless said he was told to take down the flags because they were a distraction, but he refused, saying he was exercising his First Amendment right.

“My family fought for America and I feel like I should be able to represent the flag that they fought for,” Hartless told WSET.

In a message in its “Parent Weekly Update” letter, the school said it wanted to clarify "some incorrect information posted on several social media websites."

”The BCPS Code of Student Conduct prohibits ‘Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, vulgar, discriminatory, or racially/culturally divisive. This would include confederate flags, swastikas, KKK references, or any other images that might reasonably be considered hurtful or intimidating to others,’” the letter says. “It does not include wearing clothing with American flag logos or prints on attire. This attire is allowed."

“Regarding flags on cars, the student parking contract, which has been used by all 3 of our high school for many years, states, ‘Large flags or banners are not allowed to be flown or displayed on vehicles due to their distractive nature,'" the letter continues.

But the rule doesn't make sense to Hartless.

“I don’t understand how it’s a distraction if they have one displaying in the front of the school where everyone can see it,” he said.

Hartless’ school parking pass was revoked after he refused to remove the flags.

His parents said they will move forward with home schooling.

SmartNews