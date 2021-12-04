School shooter's parents withdrew $4K from ATM and turned off cell phones: report

The parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley withdrew $4,000 from an ATM on Friday, and have turned off their cell phones, according to a report from CNN.

"A law enforcement official told CNN the parents withdrew $4,000 from an ATM in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Friday. Rochester Hills is about 10 to 15 miles from Oxford," the network reported Friday night. "Law enforcement had been able to track the couple's whereabouts by cell phone pings but can no longer do so as the couple's cell phones are turned off, the official said."

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's deadly rampage at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

After the Crumbleys failed to show up for their arraignment on Friday, their attorneys insisted they are not fleeing and plan to turn themselves in. However, the couple had not done so by late Friday night, and a manhunt was under way.

"The sheriff's office released a statement which said the Crumbleys might be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203," CNN reported.