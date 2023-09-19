Texas school suspends Black student more than two weeks for purportedly lengthy dreadlocks

Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas punished a Black student named Darryl George with more than two weeks of in-school suspension — for having dreadlocks.

"School officials said his dreadlocks fell below his eyebrows and ear lobes and violated the district’s dress code," reported Cheyanne Mumphrey and Juan Lozano for the Associated Press. "George, 17, has been suspended since Aug. 31 at the Houston-area school. He was in tears when he was suspended Monday despite his family’s arguments that his hair does not violate the dress code, his mother Darresha George said."

“He has to sit on a stool for eight hours in a cubicle,” the mother told the AP. “That’s very uncomfortable. Every day he’d come home, he’d say his back hurts because he has to sit on a stool.” She added that her son has grown dreadlocks for over 10 years and the family has never been harassed or received complaints about it until now.

This incident comes just as Texas enacted its own state version of the CROWN Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on various racially-associated hairstyles like dreadlocks, braids, or Afros. The Georges pointed out the new law to school officials, but the principal and vice principal reportedly said that the law does not protect the length of hair.

According to the report, the same school ordered another Black student to cut his dreadlocks to be able to participate in graduation in 2020.

Such incidents have been commonplace in Texas, which became one of 24 states to adopt the CROWN Act this year. In 2022, East Bernard High School prevented another Black student from enrolling over his dreadlocks.