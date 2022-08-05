Sinema says she’ll ‘move forward’ as Schumer announces ‘entire caucus’ on board for Inflation Reduction Act

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday evening that the "entire" Democratic Party caucus is unified behind the Inflation Reduction Act.

Schumer announced the final bill would be introduced on Saturday, likely setting up a weekend vote-a-rama followed by votes next week.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced she will "move forward" after preserving the carried interest tax loophole that is primary used by hedge fund managers.

The bill will also have to go before the Senate parliamentarian.

Passage of the bill would be a major victory for Democrats and President Joe Biden heading into the 2020 midterm election.

This would be the second big legislative victory this summer after passage of the burn pit bill.