No discipline for Minnesota cop who promised to wipe Black Lives Matter 'off the face of the Earth'

A Minneapolis police officer said that members of the force considered Black Lives Matter to be a terrorist organization that "we will wipe off the face of the Earth" — but he did not face any discipline.

Jacqueline Bilek told the Minnesota Reformer that she contacted the department about a man placing anti-Black Lives Matter propaganda on car windshields. The call came just four months after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd.

"Sgt. Scot Kaiser answered the phone. After hearing her story, Kaiser launched into his own diatribe about the activist group, Bilek said, calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist group that 'we will wipe off the face of the Earth,'" the report noted.

"Excuse me?" Bilek responded.

Kaiser repeated his rant.

When Bilek asked to be transferred to a supervisor, Kaiser reportedly laughed and refused to take her contact information.

"And then with all due arrogance, he goes, 'You know what? I've got the feeling you are going to file a complaint, and so let me spell my last name so you get it correctly and give you my badge number, so nothing's wrong,'" Bilek recalled.

"He's an arrogant son of a bitch — pardon my language. I'm 72 and usually very low-key," she added. "He knew he wasn't going to be held accountable, and he thought it was funny. It was just a game."

Bilek eventually spoke to inspector Amelia Huffman after filing the complaint.

"You don't have to give me the badge number. We know who this is," Huffman told Bilek.

But for months, Bilek heard nothing about the investigation into Kaiser.

After Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's death, someone told her the Kaiser investigation had concluded.

"I hear your frustration and I hope it was made clear that we as staff share many of the same frustrations regarding case status, investigation conclusions and other data that is considered private," Office of Police Conduct Review Nick Barkley wrote in an email to Bilek.

According to the Reformer, there is no evidence that Kaiser was disciplined over the Black Lives Matter remarks.

"Public records do not indicate Kaiser has been disciplined. Which means MPD's notoriously slow disciplinary process is still ongoing two-and-a-half years after Bilek made her report, or that Kaiser was granted 'coaching' instead of discipline," the report said.

Bilek's complaint was among 13 filed against the officer since 2012. He has been officially disciplined two times.

But he did not face discipline after the city was forced to pay $30,000 to a Muslim woman who accused him of touching her genital area and disparaging her religion.