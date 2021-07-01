Trump-loving Dilbert cartoonist mocked after his prediction of Biden-led massacres of Republicans fails to materialize

Scott Adams, the Trump-loving cartoonist and creator of "Dilbert," predicted one year ago that American conservatives would be hunted down in the streets if Joe Biden won the presidency.
"If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year," he wrote on July 1st, 2021, exactly one year ago. "Republicans will be hunted."
As of this writing, however, Adams is still alive and posting right-wing tweets about critical race theory and Black Lives Matters.
Additionally, so far President Joe Biden has led no mass murder campaigns against Republicans -- in fact, he even had a friendly meeting on Friday with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Adams' failed prediction of a Biden-led ethnic cleansing campaign has inspired mass mockery across Twitter -- check out some reactions below.
Can confirm, this Checks out. I’m dead. Antifa or a caravan got me. Actually I was killed by critical race theory. https://t.co/EXCOe22IC6— SeanGroark (@SeanGroark) 1625156037.0
Your psychic abilities suck as bad as your comic. https://t.co/W9xbc3O8ia— BurnerAccount (@BurnerAccount) 1625156331.0
Cmon guys, he obviously meant dead within a year of Biden taking office! We've got MONTHS left to go until Republic… https://t.co/VpVDdOV1LQ— Curséd Ted (@Curséd Ted) 1625156766.0
I have twelve hours to live. Anyone wanna do something crazy? https://t.co/NIPNad3STS— Sean WK Turner (@Sean WK Turner) 1625157014.0
Joe Biden was elected, my grandfather died a month later. He was barely 91 years old. Time to hold our leader accou… https://t.co/h9akhONH6S— Chrisifictorious (@Chrisifictorious) 1625156316.0
maybe he wasn't wrong and we all just beat the odds https://t.co/irrKeI0ay1— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not) 1625155391.0