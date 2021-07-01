Trump-loving Dilbert cartoonist mocked after his prediction of Biden-led massacres of Republicans fails to materialize
Scott Adams (Screenshot/YouTube)

Scott Adams, the Trump-loving cartoonist and creator of "Dilbert," predicted one year ago that American conservatives would be hunted down in the streets if Joe Biden won the presidency.

"If Biden is elected, there's a good chance you will be dead within the year," he wrote on July 1st, 2021, exactly one year ago. "Republicans will be hunted."

As of this writing, however, Adams is still alive and posting right-wing tweets about critical race theory and Black Lives Matters.

Additionally, so far President Joe Biden has led no mass murder campaigns against Republicans -- in fact, he even had a friendly meeting on Friday with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Adams' failed prediction of a Biden-led ethnic cleansing campaign has inspired mass mockery across Twitter -- check out some reactions below.














