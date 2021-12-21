Republican calls Jan. 6 committee ‘illegitimate’ — and refuses interview request: report

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) on Tuesday blasted the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol as "illegitimate" — and announced he would not voluntarily agree to questioning.
"I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives," Perry announced.
"I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border," he added.
On Monday, the select committee wrote to Perry.
"We have received evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install Mr. [Jeffrey] Clark as acting Attorney General. Acting Attorney General Rosen and acting Deputy Attorney General Donoghue have provided evidence regarding these issues, and we have received evidence that others who worked with Mr. Clark were aware of these plans. We are also aware that you had multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former Chief of Staff regarding Mr. Clark—and we also have evidence indicating that in that time frame you sent communications to the former Chief of Staff using the encrypted Signal app," wrote Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the select committee's chair.
"“In addition, we have information indicating that you communicated at various relevant times with the White House and others involved in other relevant topics, including regarding allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted," Thompson wrote.
Perry reportedly introduced Trump to Clark.
Perry is the incoming chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.
