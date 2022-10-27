GOP Rep. Scott Perry abandons lawsuit against FBI demanding return of seized phone data

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) is no longer demanding the that FBI return phone data that the agency seized when it executed a lawful search warrant against him.

NBC News reports that Perry's attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the case, although they did not provide any explanation for why they were dropping the complaint.

NBC News notes that the original search warrant for the data "indicated the phone data would be taken to a Justice Department forensic lab in Northern Virginia, but because the initial warrant only authorized the seizure of the phone, investigators would need a second warrant from a judge before going through the data."

Perry, who emerged as a central figure in the House Select Committee's investigation into the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building, claimed earlier this year he had been assured that he is not in any legal jeopardy despite having his phone data seized by federal agents.

"I'm not a target of the investigation," Perry said. "That's directly from my lawyers, from DOJ. I don't know what it's about or why they are interested."

Perry was the Republican congressman who connected attorney Jeffrey Clark, who was a major force in trying to push Trump to illegally remain in power, with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.