GOP lawmaker says American girls will be 'raped and killed in the streets' if we let Afghan refugees in

One Republican lawmaker on Tuesday ratcheted up the rhetoric of fear about Afghan refugees and said that accepting them into the United States will endanger Americans.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) was asked by Greta Van Susteren on her "Full Court Press" show why he voted against the ALLIES Act, which was a bipartisan effort to help get Afghan military partners and their families to safety in the United States.

"Because I don't think it's appropriate to bring poorly vetted people from an Islamic state to the United States of America," he said. "I represent the United States of America and American citizens, and it's my job and I think it's this Congress's job to ensure their safety."



He went on to say that some Afghan interpreters who worked with the military turned on them, though he didn't provide evidence.

"Even when we were talking about interpreters that work with the military, there was also plenty of evidence that they would turn on their Americans and actually be part of the complex or less-than-complex attacks against the very Americans they were working with. So I found this highly, highly questionable and I wanted to see it tightened up very much before I would sign my name onto it," Perry said. "I'm not going to be responsible for seeing our little girls raped and killed in the streets because we wanted to bring people that are poorly vetted into the United States."



He claimed that because the Afghan army collapsed so quickly was proof that they'd "changed sides, essentially" to support the Taliban.

See the interview below:



