Feds drop subpoenas on multiple GOP offices inside Pennsylvania Capitol: report

"Nick, one of the things that you're hearing from Trump world is that somebody ratted us out, right? There's a leak," said anchor Jason Johnson. "It means that somebody there is incentivized to tell the FBI hey, look, it's in the kitchen behind the knife, behind, you know, the statue, etcetera, etcetera. do you think the FBI's ability to go in and out fairly quickly and obtain these boxes was because they had a pretty good idea where they were to begin with because they had to get documentation before, or do you really think that somebody in Trump world perhaps under investigation for some other reason gave them this information and said, hey, if you turn left when you go to the second bathroom, I think you'll be interested in what you find under the cover?"

"Oh, I think somebody in Trump's world did give them information," said Akerman. "I mean, not only do you need probable cause that a crime was committed, you need probable cause that the evidence of the crime exists in Mar-a-Lago, and it has to be recent ... you know, this whole business with classified documents, we don't really know if that's what this was all about because the source on all of this are the Donald Trump people who were at Mar-a-Lago. I mean, this is not government sources."

"Certainly there had to be somebody who was an insider that basically directed the FBI agents as to where this was in order for this information not to be stated," continued Akerman. "It's got to be in the last 30 days, so Donald Trump probably does have a snitch in hits midst, and what we really don't know is what exactly they were looking for and what it is they seized. Now, Donald Trump has the ability to clear this up pretty quickly by turning over to the public the search warrant. That would give us the details of what they were looking for and where they were looking for it because where they were looking for it, if they knew it was in the safe. You don't put classified documents you're trying to steal, necessarily, in a safe. There are all kinds of things he could be using, and putting in the safe, and he also has the inventory of everything that was taken."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Here’s what we know so far about Alex Jones’ role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

"If we had that information, we'd have a much better idea of what is going on, what was taken, why the search was done and what the purpose of it was," said Akerman. "I mean, all of this other stuff is exactly what the Trump people have been doing over the last year about claiming that the elect was stolen. It's the same nonsense that we've been listening to for the last four years."

Watch below: