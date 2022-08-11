Feds drop subpoenas on multiple GOP offices inside Pennsylvania Capitol: report

After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Monday and seized the cellphone of Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) on Tuesday, the DOJ is now reportedly dropping subpoenas inside the Pennsylvania state Capitol.
"Federal investigators delivered subpoenas or paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices in the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple sources," PennLive reported on Wednesday. "At least some of the individuals receiving subpoenas were told they were not targets of an investigation, according to at least six sources reached by PennLive, but that they may have information of interest to the FBI. All of the sources had been briefed on the investigative moves in some way, but demanded anonymity in order to discuss them."
GOP leaders did not confirm whether members of their caucuses were subpoenaed.
"The information being requested centered around U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and the effort to seek alternate electors as part of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in office after the 2020 election, several sources said," PennLive reported. "Perry, a York County Republican in his 5th term in the House, has come under as much scrutiny as any Pennsylvania office-holder over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to stay in power after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The primary focus on Perry from multiple congressional investigations that have played publicly has been his connection to former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, one of the few Department of Justice officials who appeared to be sympathetic to Trump’s false claims that the vote in several swing states had been rigged against him."
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is now the GOP nominee for governor, was considered by Trump campaign to be the "point person" for the alternate electors slate, The New York Times reported in July.
PennLive noted, "The Trump slate included a number of well-known GOP luminaries, including former congressman Lou Barletta, Allegheny County Republican Committee Chairman Sam DeMarco III, Comfort, the current vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and Andy Reilly, one of Pennsylvania’s members on the Republican National Committee."
