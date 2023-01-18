'Somebody did something wrong': GOPer probed for Jan. 6 plans 'unlimited scope' for Biden investigation

Despite being probed for involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a member of the House Oversight Committee, is already planning an investigation of President Joe Biden with "unlimited scope."



During an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Perry criticized the appointment of Robert Hur as special counsel in the Biden classified document investigation.

"Well, what we can do in Congress is use our unlimited scope to broaden what the investigation is, what the evidence is, and to highlight that across the airwaves as much as the media will take it up," Perry said.

"As soon as [Attorney General] Merrick Garland appointed this guy, I just knew — and you probably knew, you felt it in your heart that something was going to be off, something was going to be — it was all going to be baked in, and everything was going to be cooked," he continued.

Perry, a recent appointee to the Oversight Committee, was ensnarled in the Department of Justice's investigation into Jan. 6 when he had his phone seized. He has since said that he would not recuse himself from related investigations.

"I wonder why there's not a raid on President Biden, all his homes, all his offices," the lawmaker insisted on Wednesday. "I'm not here to accuse anybody, but somebody did something wrong here."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.