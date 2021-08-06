WATCH: Screaming woman demands school committee do a 're-vote' after approving mask mandate

Local school board meetings are still going haywire as right-wing parents lose their minds over mask mandates. California schools intend to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for ushering in a mask mandate, which could prove to be the first case law on the topic.

But in North Carolina, things got so heated that the school board members simply adjourned and walked away, leaving the angry crowd still screaming at them.

One woman wearing a black t-shirt saying "Unmask our kids" and what appears to be pajama pants, wagged her finger saying she wasn't leaving until there was another vote.

"I'm not leaving until you do a revote for the people, by the people, and of the people," she said.

It's unclear if she made good on her promise not to leave until there is a revote. She very well could still be in the building after the meeting ended.



See the video below:





