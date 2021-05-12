Sean Hannity appears to think the pipeline hack is the first in the US by a foreign power

Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to not know that the United States government had been hacked by foreign powers before when he reported about the hacking of Colonial Pipeline.

Speaking to his audience Tuesday, Hannity said, "Now we are the victim of a cyber attack against the U.S." neglecting to mention that the U.S. has been the target of cyber attacks for the past decade.

In fact, the Russian attack on the U.S. government included at least half a dozen federal agencies are, including the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy and State Departments.

Investigators are still trying to determine what, if any, government data may have been accessed or stolen in the hack. As Technology Today explained at the time, not only were they hacking the government agencies, they went undetected for months under former President Donald Trump's government.

In 2016, hackers infiltrated both the Republican and the Democratic parties, but they only posted Democratic emails on WikiLeaks.

