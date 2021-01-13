Sean Hannity suffers 3-to-1 ratings loss against CNN as he follows Trump into post-election madness

One of the biggest stars on Fox News has fallen from grace as his ratings have collapsed following the November election.

Eric Boehlert of Press Run on Wednesday detailed Fox News host Sean Hannity's post-election slump.

"But a closer look reveals that in the post-election cable landscape, the wheels have been coming off Hannity's ride, just as Fox News was touting his 2020 success in December," Boehlert wrote. "Soon after Joe Biden was declared president-elect and Trump launched a criminal crusade against free and fair elections, Hannity's 9 p.m. program slid into a permanent last-place position behind MSNBC and CNN, among viewers 25-54. Hannity has been stuck there now for two months."

In recent days, Fox News has announced a number of changes to its lineup after primetime host Martha MacCallum lost out to conservative competitor Newsmax on at least one occasion.

On October 30, more than 900,000 people in the 24-25 demographic watched Hannity's show. But by last Thursday, that number had fallen to 500,000.

That same night, MSNBC beat Hannity by a 2-to-1 margin and CNN bested him with a 3-to-1 margin.

"Hannity's slow-motion demise represents the starkest reminder yet for Fox News that its post-Trump world could look very different, especially if far-right viewers dump the channel at Trump's urging," Boehlert noted.