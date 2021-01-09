Amid calls for Trump to resign, Fox host goes in-depth on satirical tweet about Olive Garden

While much of the country was focused on the aftermath of the fatal, unsuccessful insurrection by Trump supporters, his friend Sean Hannity was preoccupied with a satirical tweet about Olive Garden.

It started when CNN's Anderson Cooper mentioned that the insurrectionists "are going to go back to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn that they're staying at, and the Garden Marriott, and they're going to have some drinks and they're going to talk about the great day that they had in Washington, that they really did something and stand up for something. And they stood up for nothing other than mayhem."

In response, a Twitter user posted a fake press release that included a line mentioning the company had "revoked a Lifetime Pasta Pass from Sean Hannity."

It must have struck a nerve, as Hannity went in-depth to deny the revocation of his Lifetime Pasta Pass.