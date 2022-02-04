‘Wrong and a horrible dancer’: Sean Spicer mocked after massive jobs report destroys his prediction
Sean Spicer, the first Trump White House press secretary and the one who will forever be remembered for his lies about attendance at his boss' inauguration, is being mercilessly mocked after Friday's massive jobs report revealed the number of jobs created in January tripled experts' expectations and show that under President Joe Biden the U.S. for the first time ever created 7 million jobs in 12 months.

President Biden is expected to speak on the jobs report Friday at 10:45 AM.

Spicer, who lied to the American people on a regular basis, Thursday night appeared to predict the Biden administration would lie about the report:

Friday morning, with exceptionally strong jobs numbers, many took Spicer to task:

