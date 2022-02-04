‘Wrong and a horrible dancer’: Sean Spicer mocked after massive jobs report destroys his prediction

Sean Spicer Dancing with the Stars (Photo: Screen capture)
Sean Spicer, the first Trump White House press secretary and the one who will forever be remembered for his lies about attendance at his boss' inauguration, is being mercilessly mocked after Friday's massive jobs report revealed the number of jobs created in January tripled experts' expectations and show that under President Joe Biden the U.S. for the first time ever created 7 million jobs in 12 months.
President Biden is expected to speak on the jobs report Friday at 10:45 AM.
Spicer, who lied to the American people on a regular basis, Thursday night appeared to predict the Biden administration would lie about the report:
the White House spin on tomorrow's jobs report will be fun
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2022
Friday morning, with exceptionally strong jobs numbers, many took Spicer to task:
Spin this, Spicer: https://t.co/zHeuuSPmv6
— 🍸MartiniGenie🧞♀️ (@ThisFlyin) February 4, 2022
.@JulesHyman on the jobs report: "Huge gain in jobs — 467,000... versus the expectation of 125,000. That's higher than even the highest estimate... 4% is the unemployment rate... Average hourly earnings really seeing a big boost as well...
— Brian (@UNAGRAD85) February 4, 2022
I’m old enough to remember them bashing Biden for last months numbers, which were just revised WAY up to 510k
— Androo “Wagyu long pig” Downie 🍻 (@adownie) February 4, 2022
No spin needed. https://t.co/hY9MjsXJSO
— REDDOG💉💉💉😷 (@ReddogOHIO) February 4, 2022
I’m sorry, Sean. What was that? The “largest crowd ever at a presidential inauguration…” https://t.co/pAryu59NnR
— DCG Public Affairs (@dcgalex) February 4, 2022
You ended up being just as dumb as you were when dancing in that ridiculous neon green puffy shirt or in the suit that didn’t fit when you lied to us about the biggest crowds ever You certainly are wrong a lot Sean 😝
— Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) February 4, 2022
Remember that disappointing December jobs report Rs loved? Its been Revised from 199K to 510K new jobs!
wonder how spicy will spin it lol https://t.co/jqc4byqbPe — ← 𝙇𝙀𝙁𝙏 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝙇𝙄𝘽𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙇 🏄 (@LCLiberal) February 4, 2022
Ahem. Have you seen the report? Do you ever get tired of being wrong and a horrible dancer?
— Brian Cromulent (@BrianCromulent) February 4, 2022
Are you enjoying it, @seanspicer? Or, is it sticking in your throat?
"This self-own is the biggest self-own in history! Period!" https://t.co/GzOFgzn4nx — Alan Howe (@HoweDefendsUSA) February 4, 2022
467,000 new jobs added. @seanspicer is a bad American that wants us to fail. https://t.co/Lmec1DtWcS
— sunde white (@sundewhiteart) February 4, 2022
@seanspicer What’s that, Sean? No chance to revel in the misery of fellow Americans got you down this morning? Grow up, bunny man. https://t.co/JnKbpQoMFw
— Deborah Vose (@MsVose) February 4, 2022
Well, you do know how to spin. https://t.co/GxuiMLzQSt pic.twitter.com/Eml1bnxPLM
— Kimberly Conyer (@Kimmycon3) February 4, 2022