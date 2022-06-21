Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida
An $8 million Seaside, Florida home became the site for a party when a group broke into the house to use it for their own shindig.

According to WEARTV, the owners of the home weren't aware of what was happening as they were away. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, photos and videos were taken showing many of the faces who participated in the event.

The deputies were called to the home early Saturday morning when there was a noise complaint from a security guard.

"An open house party is against the law," the sheriff's office said in a release. "An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary."

Once deputies arrived, people at the scene fled.

"Since then, videos are circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms with some of the highlights," the release explained. "Including where some of the people attending turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring."

"Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it's a complete violation of someone's home that you can't put a price on," the sheriff's office explained. "The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn't have a dollar amount attached to it. Especially in a place where you're supposed to feel safe."

They published the videos online asking for the public's help in identifying those attending the party:




