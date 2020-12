Mar-a-Lago ballroom set up for Trump to host event where he signs stimulus bill with meager checks

Sources told CNN that President Donald Trump has the Mar-a-Lago ballroom set up to do a large production of a bill signing of the COVID-19 stimulus and omnibus spending bill. Trump said last week that he refused to sign the bill because the checks were too small and that the bill was "heartless."

On Christmas Eve, Trump similarly had the ballroom set up for his production of a bill signing as well, so it's unknown if he will sign it or if he will veto it.

Speaking to former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res, CNN asked if it was typical for the president. She agreed, saying he wants a big production and that he wanted to cause chaos.

Others have suggested that Trump wants to pretend like he's rushing in to save people just after he was the one who caused the harm. Pundits have called him the arsonist who likes to play firefighter after setting the house ablaze.

