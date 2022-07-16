Secret Service hit with Friday night subpoena from J6 select committee

The U.S. Secret Service has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Chair Benny Thompson (D-MS) sent a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray.
Thompson wrote, “The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 as part of a ‘device-replacement program.’ In a statement issued July 14, 2022, the USSS stated that it ‘began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.’ However, according to that USSS statement, ‘none of the texts it [DHS Office of Inspector General] was seeking had been lost in the migration.’"
“Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.”
"Please contact staff for the Select Committee at 202-225-7800 to arrange for the production of documents," the letter ends.
